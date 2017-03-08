Auburn Pro Day: Johnson thinks he - c...

Auburn Pro Day: Johnson thinks he - caught a few eyes'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Anniston Star

The former Auburn quarterback, who started 11 games during an up-and-down college career, threw passes at the Tigers' Pro Day on Friday, showing the potential his college coaches saw in him four years ago as a recruit. While hoping the past simply didn't matter anymore and that his ability could persuade at least one professional football franchise to give him a training camp invitation, Johnson said he felt happy to be on the Auburn practice field for the first time in a long while.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Pitt panther just took a big dump on Auburn... Nov '16 Jesus 1
2016 Auburn football prediction (Apr '16) Apr '16 Anonymous 1
News The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07) Mar '16 Fart news 49,307
News Whata s next for Auburna s football team on the... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Top 25 roundup: Henry paces Tide over Badgers (Sep '15) Sep '15 Fart news 1
News Nick Marshall Headlines Undrafted Free Agent Si... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 3
News Mariota runs 4.52 40-yard dash at NFL combine (Feb '15) Feb '15 Roger Badell 1
See all Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,933 • Total comments across all topics: 279,503,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC