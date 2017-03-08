Auburn practice observations: Sean White throws during quarterback drills
Quarterback Sean White, who has been recovering from a broken right forearm, was throwing with the rest of Auburn's quarterbacks during position drills at the beginning of practice. White did not see the field during Auburn's "pace" drill while the media was watching.
