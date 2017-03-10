Auburn freshman quarterback Malik Willis 'has a lot of...
Auburn quarterback Malik Willis works out Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, during the first day of spring football practice at the Auburn Athletics Complex in Auburn, Ala. Malik Willis is unlikely to win Auburn's starting quarterback competition this offseason, but the freshman signal-caller is already making a name for himself eight practices into his first spring.
