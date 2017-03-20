Auburn football: Franklin gets a look at receiver
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn confirmed Saturday that backup quarterback John Franklin III is getting practice time at wide receiver. Following the team's third spring practice Saturday, Malzahn said Franklin is taking snaps at both quarterback and wide receiver.
