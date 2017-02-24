Trump to Reuters: US should expand nu...

Trump to Reuters: US should expand nuclear arsenal

The Oak Ridge Observer

U.S. President Donald Trump sits for an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington U.S President Donald Trump on Thursday again expressed a desire for America to be an unparalleled military power, saying he wants to build up the USA nuclear arsenal to make it "top of the pack". Trump said in the interview that America has fallen behind the nuclear might of other nations, and that it must regain its status at the "top of the pack".

