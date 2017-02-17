The tough questions Auburn faces going into spring camp
The program hasn't released a practice schedule yet, but the team is allowed 15 sessions - eight involving live contact - culminating with its annual A-Day scrimmage at 1 p.m. on April 8. While Lindsey pledged to stay committed to main philosophy behind Malzahn's system - mainly the coach's up-tempo style - the assistant promised the offense would reflect his "own personality." Spring practice will over a glimpse of what changes Lindsey has in store, which could include overhauling the team's passing attack and placing an emphasis on getting the ball to the team's rarely used tight ends.
