Auburn signee T.D. Moultry will not only have Carl Lawson's jersey number but also his role on the field in 2017. T.D. Moultry being tagged as Auburn's replacement for Carl Lawson Auburn signee T.D. Moultry will not only have Carl Lawson's jersey number but also his role on the field in 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.