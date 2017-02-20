Super Bowl 2017: Jonathan Jones becomes special player for Patriots
New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones warms up during practice on Jan. 19, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. New England cornerback Jonathan Jones made three tackles in the Patriots' 36-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC championship game on Jan. 22. That doesn't sound like a lot, but consider he had only four chances.
