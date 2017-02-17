Projecting 10 Players Who Will Shock Scouts at the 2017 NFL Combine

It feels like James White just scored to win the New England Patriots Super Bowl LI, but the 2017 NFL offseason is already about to take off. For all intents and purposes, that starts with the NFL Scouting Combine, which gets underway in Indianapolis on Feb. 28. That's where we'll get an initial national look at many of the game's next stars, and it's always an event at which several draft hopefuls dramatically increase their stock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.