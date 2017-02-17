Projecting 10 Players Who Will Shock Scouts at the 2017 NFL Combine
It feels like James White just scored to win the New England Patriots Super Bowl LI, but the 2017 NFL offseason is already about to take off. For all intents and purposes, that starts with the NFL Scouting Combine, which gets underway in Indianapolis on Feb. 28. That's where we'll get an initial national look at many of the game's next stars, and it's always an event at which several draft hopefuls dramatically increase their stock.
Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Discussions
|The Pitt panther just took a big dump on Auburn...
|Nov '16
|Jesus
|1
|2016 Auburn football prediction (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Anonymous
|1
|The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|49,307
|Whata s next for Auburna s football team on the... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Top 25 roundup: Henry paces Tide over Badgers (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|1
|Nick Marshall Headlines Undrafted Free Agent Si... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Mariota runs 4.52 40-yard dash at NFL combine (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Roger Badell
|1
