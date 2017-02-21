No excuses: Auburn isna t entering spring practice as a young teama
Auburn has experience up and down its depth chart going into spring camp next week with at least eight returning starters on each side of the ball. Last year, Malzahn had to replace 11 starters - who accounted for 122 starts - including the entire group of starting linebackers and top two running backs , which was an unexpected development.
