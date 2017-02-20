New Orleans Saints waive offensive li...

New Orleans Saints waive offensive lineman Avery Young

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Avery Young during training camp at the New Orleans Saints facility on Airline Drive in Metairie Monday, August 22, 2016. Camp is open to the public Tuesday and Wednesday start at 9:30 a.m. and go through 12:20 p.m. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com Young, the brother of Chicago Bears edge rusher Willie Young, joined the team in 2016 after going undrafted out of Auburn, but spent his entire rookie season on the non-football injury list.

