List of former Alabama prep stars in Super Bowl growing again
Four former prep stars from Alabama are on the active rosters of the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots, who will square off in Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5 - Columbia's Trey Flowers , Foley's Julio Jones , Thompson's Brandon King and Eufaula's Courtney Upshaw . Upshaw will be making his second Super Bowl appearance, but the other three players will boost to 84 the number of former Alabama high school standouts who've been on an active roster for a Super Bowl.
