Headline: Malzahn compares three-star QB signee to Nick Marshall

While Jarrett Stidham stole all the attention among the quarterbacks in Auburn's 2017 recruiting class, it is Malik Willis who was compared to a former Auburn great at the position. When announcing the signing of the three-star signing from Roswell, Ga., Malzahn said he and his offensive staff thought his dual-threat skill set reminded them of two-year starter Nick Marshall.

