Chip Lindsey indicates Auburn's quarterback competition is wide open this spring

Jarrett Stidham may be the perceived favorite in Auburn's looming quarterback competition, but if that's the case, new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey doesn't appear to be tipping his hand. Lindsey, making an appearance last week on Auburn's in-house National Signing Day broadcast, briefly addressed the team's quarterback situation and what he's hoping to see out of the group during spring practice, which begins Feb. 28. Auburn has endured struggles at the quarterback position in the two seasons since Nick Marshall graduated, and Lindsey was brought in to replace Rhett Lashlee as offensive coordinator, in part, to groom Auburn's quarterbacks.

