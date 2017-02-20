Check out 'Walking Dead' Sammie Coates
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Sammie Coates warms up before an NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 6, 2016, in Baltimore. With the popular TV series "The Walking Dead" set for the opening of the second half of its seventh season on Sunday night - one week after the Super Bowl - AMC, Topps and the NFL Players Association have created a set of digital trading cards featuring football players as zombies.
