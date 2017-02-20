Brownsa losing streak gave Ricardo Louis visions of freshman year at Auburn
Cleveland Brown wide receiver Ricardo Louis' debut season in the NFL didn't follow an identical script to his freshman year at Auburn, but shared all the wrong kind of similarities. The Browns rotated through quarterbacks - five in total - as they flirted with becoming only the second team in NFL history to go 0-16 .
