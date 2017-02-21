Auburn spring position battles: Quarterback

Auburn's impending quarterback battle is an important one with fans clamoring to see what Jarrett Stidham can bring to the offense when spring practice opens Feb. 28. New Auburn offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey will decide how the reps are split up this spring, a rotation the team has yet to reveal. There's also uncertainty over how many quarterbacks will be splitting up those reps with Sean White still rehabbing his injured forearm.

