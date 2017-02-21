Auburn spring position battles: Offen...

Auburn spring position battles: Offensive tackle

Auburn's impending quarterback battle is an important one, but the team has other positions up for grabs when spring practice starts Feb. 28. Auburn has two holes on the offensive line to fill with tackle Robert Leff and guard Alex Kozan graduating. Leff was one of the team's top run blockers last year at right tackle starting 15 games.

