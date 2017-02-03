Auburn signs nation's No. 1 kicker in Anders Carlson
1,216 prospect nationally, the No. 1 kicker and No. 9 prospect from Colorado. How he fits into Auburn's plans: Carlson is the younger brother of Auburn starting kicker Daniel Carlson, who recently announced his intentions to return to the Plains for his final season of eligibility.
