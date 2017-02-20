Auburn recruiting superlatives: Who could have an immediate impact for the Tigers?
Auburn once again finished with a top 10 recruiting class under Gus Malzahn, who has accomplished the feat for the fifth time in as many years as the Tigers' head coach. With 23 new players joining the fold, what should fans expect from Malzahn's 2017 recruiting class? AL.com breaks down the class superlatives, including which player is most ready to make an immediate impact, best overall player in the class and more.
