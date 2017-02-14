Auburn NFL Roundup: 8 former Tigers m...

Auburn NFL Roundup: 8 former Tigers make pro debuts in 2016 season

Sunday Feb 12 Read more: Alabama Live

The 2016 NFL season for Auburn included an injection of new talent with eight former Tigers getting their first NFL action. That included Jonathan Jones , who joined Brandon King as Auburn alumni earning Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots to cap the season.

Chicago, IL

