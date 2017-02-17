Auburn freshman Malik Willis works out with private quarterback coach
Gus Malzahn's restriction on his quarterbacks working with private quarterback coaches in their spare time may be a thing of the past. Last month at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Malzahn -- who has been one of the few SEC coaches to prohibit his quarterbacks from working with private gurus -- said he was going to leave that decision up to new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, to whom Malzahn handed over full control of the offense last month.
