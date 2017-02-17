Auburn freshman Malik Willis works ou...

Auburn freshman Malik Willis works out with private quarterback coach

Monday Feb 13 Read more: Alabama Live

Gus Malzahn's restriction on his quarterbacks working with private quarterback coaches in their spare time may be a thing of the past. Last month at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Malzahn -- who has been one of the few SEC coaches to prohibit his quarterbacks from working with private gurus -- said he was going to leave that decision up to new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, to whom Malzahn handed over full control of the offense last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Chicago, IL

