Auburn football: Malzahn expects cancer survivors Manning, Hamm to be ready for spring ball
Auburn coaches are more than hopeful to have a pair of lineman join the roster for spring practice after battling cancer. Defensive lineman Tashawn Manning and offensive lineman Brodarious Hamm, both of whom have been battling the disease, are expected to be active for spring practices.
