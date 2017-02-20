An early look at Auburn's recruiting needs for National Signing Day in 2018
With a fifth-straight top 10 recruiting class complete in 2017, Auburn now turns its attention to its needs for the 2018 class. Following the 2017 season, Auburn will lose 15 scholarship seniors, with several prominent juniors, including running backs Kamryn Pettway and Kerryon Johnson, eligible for the NFL Draft.
