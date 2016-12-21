Will Marcus Davis play in his final game at Auburn?
The receiver and return man missed the final two games of the regular season with a shoulder injury he sustained at Georgia Nov. 12. On Sunday, Tigers head coach Gus Malzahn said Stephen Roberts will start at punt returner against Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl. "Marcus has really battled hard to get back and he just wasn't able to," Malzahn said.
