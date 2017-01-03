Who replaces Montravius Adams as Auburn's top defensive tackle in 2017?

While Carl Lawson leaving early for the NFL may draw more attention, losing Adams may prove even more costly as the Tigers are also losing backup defensive tackles Devaroe Lawrence and Maurice Swain. The candidates to replace Adams, who earned team MVP honors and was a second team All-American selection by both the AP and AFCA while totaling 44 tackles with 8.5 for loss including 4.5 sacks this season, as Auburn's top interior defender begin with two-year starter Dontavius Russell and include returning players Andrew Williams and Derrick Brown.

