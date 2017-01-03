Who replaces Montravius Adams as Auburn's top defensive tackle in 2017?
While Carl Lawson leaving early for the NFL may draw more attention, losing Adams may prove even more costly as the Tigers are also losing backup defensive tackles Devaroe Lawrence and Maurice Swain. The candidates to replace Adams, who earned team MVP honors and was a second team All-American selection by both the AP and AFCA while totaling 44 tackles with 8.5 for loss including 4.5 sacks this season, as Auburn's top interior defender begin with two-year starter Dontavius Russell and include returning players Andrew Williams and Derrick Brown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pitt panther just took a big dump on Auburn...
|Nov '16
|Jesus
|1
|2016 Auburn football prediction (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Anonymous
|1
|The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|49,309
|Whata s next for Auburna s football team on the... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Top 25 roundup: Henry paces Tide over Badgers (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|1
|Nick Marshall Headlines Undrafted Free Agent Si... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Mariota runs 4.52 40-yard dash at NFL combine (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Roger Badell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC