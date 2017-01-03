Who replaces Carl Lawson as Auburn's top pass rusher in 2017?
The candidates to replace Lawson, who had 30 tackles with team-highs in tackles for loss and sacks this season, begin with fellow starter Marlon Davidson and his backup at Buck end in junior-to-be Jeff Holland. Davidson's 38 tackles are the most of any returning Tigers defensive lineman and had six for loss with 2.5 sacks, along with four pass breakups and forced and recovered a fumble as a true freshman this season.
