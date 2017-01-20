Who replaces Alex Kozan as Auburn's left guard in 2017?
Alex Kozan's five-year college career has come to an end and Auburn has to replace a mainstay of its offensive line. The outgoing left guard started all 40 games he appeared in during his career and was the leader of the offensive line for the past two years and a team captain this season.
