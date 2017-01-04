Which conference was best, and worst, in the bowls?
Which conference was best, and worst, in the bowls? The importance of conference records in bowl games is subject to debate. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2j5ANSD Redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Darnold led USC to a fourth-quarter comeback and 52-49 win over Penn State in the highest-scoring Rose Bowl ever.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pitt panther just took a big dump on Auburn...
|Nov '16
|Jesus
|1
|2016 Auburn football prediction (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Anonymous
|1
|The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|49,309
|Whata s next for Auburna s football team on the... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Top 25 roundup: Henry paces Tide over Badgers (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|1
|Nick Marshall Headlines Undrafted Free Agent Si... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Mariota runs 4.52 40-yard dash at NFL combine (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Roger Badell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC