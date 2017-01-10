Two teams lead for St. Paul's 4-star defensive end Ryan Johnson as decision nears
With a commitment imminent before National Signing Day, two schools currently stand out for four-star St. Paul's defensive end Ryan Johnson . Fresh off his official visit to Auburn this weekend, Johnson said his top two schools heading into the homestretch of his recruitment are Auburn and Stanford.
