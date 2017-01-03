Tigers-Tide II gets a place in the history of great games

In this Jan. 4, 2006, file photo, Texas quarterback Vince Young runs into the endzone for a 17-yard touchdown against the defense of Southern California's Josh Pinkard during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl, the national championship college football game in Pasadena, Calif. Like Clemson's Deshaun Watson, Texas quarterback Young piled up over 400 total yards, but his Longhorns came out a winner when he scored on fourth down in the closing seconds in the 2006 college football championship game.

