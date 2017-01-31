The position 1 recruiting analyst thinks Auburn needs an addition come National Signing Day
The headliner of Auburn's 2017 recruiting class is clearly quarterback Jarrett Stidham, but the Tigers could use some help at one particular position. ESPN recruiting analyst Tom Luginbill thinks Auburn, which has 20 commitments as of Monday morning, needs to add a defensive linemen to this year's class to help make up for the loss of Carl Lawson, Montravius Adams, Maurice Swain and Devaroe Lawrence.
