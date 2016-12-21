Sugar Bowl 2017: Auburn vs. Oklahoma ...

Sugar Bowl 2017: Auburn vs. Oklahoma Live Score Updates

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops, left, and Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn shake hands during a photo opportunity with the Sugar Bowl trophy in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, for the upcoming Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game, which will be played Jan. 2. meets Oklahoma in the 2017 Sugar Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La. The Tigers, ranked fifth in the nation in total defense will contend with quarterback Baker Mayfield and receiver Dede Westbrook, who lead the Sooners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Pitt panther just took a big dump on Auburn... Nov '16 Jesus 1
2016 Auburn football prediction (Apr '16) Apr '16 Anonymous 1
News The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07) Mar '16 Fart news 49,309
News Whata s next for Auburna s football team on the... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Top 25 roundup: Henry paces Tide over Badgers (Sep '15) Sep '15 Fart news 1
News Nick Marshall Headlines Undrafted Free Agent Si... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 3
News Mariota runs 4.52 40-yard dash at NFL combine (Feb '15) Feb '15 Roger Badell 1
See all Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,674 • Total comments across all topics: 277,554,315

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC