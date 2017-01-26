Senior Bowl snub shouldna t derail former Auburn DB Josh Holseya s path to the NFL
Robert Leff joined Montravius Adams and Rudy Ford as an injury replacement early in the week, but a late invite never came for Holsey. "Athletic player who has been on our list all season, but knock on wood we haven't really needed anybody yet on that spot," Senior Bowl executive director Phil Savage said after Wednesday's practice.
