See C.J. Uzomah catch his first NFL touchdown pass

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah celebrates with teammate Ryan Hewitt after catching a touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Cincinnati. Former Auburn tight end C.J. Uzomah scored the first touchdown of his NFL career on Sunday, catching a 1-yard toss from Andy Dalton for the Cincinnati Bengals.

