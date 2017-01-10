Sammie Coates says he's 'got to grow up' for Steelers in 2017
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Sammie Coates can't come up with a catch against the New England Patriots during the AFC championship game on Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. Pittsburgh wide receiver Sammie Coates was the best deep threat in the NFL for the first five weeks of the 2016 season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pitt panther just took a big dump on Auburn...
|Nov '16
|Jesus
|1
|2016 Auburn football prediction (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Anonymous
|1
|The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|49,307
|Whata s next for Auburna s football team on the... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Top 25 roundup: Henry paces Tide over Badgers (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|1
|Nick Marshall Headlines Undrafted Free Agent Si... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Mariota runs 4.52 40-yard dash at NFL combine (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Roger Badell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC