Rankin: Auburn shouldn't look Briles' way Auburn has a job opening it definitely shouldn't fill with Art Briles. Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2jATU7m It shouldn't even consider hiring the man Baylor fired last May amid domestic violence issues involving players he failed to address according to the Pepper Hamilton investigation as its new offensive coordinator to replace Rhett Lashlee, who left to take the same position at Connecticut for significantly less money .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.