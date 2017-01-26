Patriot Games
Former Carrollton High School football star Jonathan Jones, far right, has plenty to celebrate these days as he's preparing for Super Bowl LI during his first year with the New England Patriots. From his days as Trojan to his collegiate career at Auburn and now in the NFL with New England, success has followed Jones every step of the way.
