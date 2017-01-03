NFL playoffs roundup: 10 state players advance out of first round
Fourteen players with Alabama football roots had their NFL seasons end this weekend, but 10 players from state high schools and colleges are moving on to the second round of the playoffs to join 12 others on the teams with first-round byes. Cornerback Kareem Jackson started and fullback Jay Prosch and safety Don Jones also played for the Texans.
