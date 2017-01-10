Next fall Auburn's linebackers hope to 'lead this team like we're supposed to'
Tre' Williams, Deshaun Davis and Darrell Williams proved doubters wrong with breakout seasons last fall under first-year linebackers coach Travis Williams and first-year coordinator Kevin Steele. They helped fill the void left by departed seniors Kris Frost, Cassanova McKinzy and Justin Garrett and now aim to build on their progress next fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pitt panther just took a big dump on Auburn...
|Nov '16
|Jesus
|1
|2016 Auburn football prediction (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Anonymous
|1
|The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|49,307
|Whata s next for Auburna s football team on the... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Top 25 roundup: Henry paces Tide over Badgers (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|1
|Nick Marshall Headlines Undrafted Free Agent Si... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Mariota runs 4.52 40-yard dash at NFL combine (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Roger Badell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC