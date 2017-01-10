Mel Kiper Jr.'s assessment of Auburn offensive tackle Robert Leff
Robert Leff's strong senior season, in which he was not only Auburn's top run blocker but also among the best in the country, could lead to a team calling the offensive tackle during the NFL Draft, in the opinion of one leading analyst. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. said he gave the 6-foot-6, 299-pound Leff, a second team All-SEC selection by the AP, a draftable grade during the season.
