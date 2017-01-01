Kevin Steele comes home to lead Auburn defense resurgence to Sugara
Kevin Steele comes home to lead Auburn defense resurgence to Sugar Bowl Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, a Prattville native with Auburn ties, has brought back a defensive legacy. Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2iT7wKO NEW ORLEANS - In between the Birmingham Bowl win last December and the beginning of the 2016 spring practices, Auburn's defensive coordinator Kevin Steele felt every one of his players deserved to hear his story.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pitt panther just took a big dump on Auburn...
|Nov '16
|Jesus
|1
|2016 Auburn football prediction (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Anonymous
|1
|The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|49,309
|Whata s next for Auburna s football team on the... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Top 25 roundup: Henry paces Tide over Badgers (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|1
|Nick Marshall Headlines Undrafted Free Agent Si... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Mariota runs 4.52 40-yard dash at NFL combine (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Roger Badell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC