Jonathan Jones goes from undrafted to NFL playoffs

New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones makes a tackle during an NFL preseason game against the New York Giants on Sept. 1, 2016, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. After completing his Auburn career, Jonathan Jones played in the Reese's Senior Bowl and turned in a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, the fastest among the cornerbacks at the showcase for the league's incoming talent.

