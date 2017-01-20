How Auburn's Tony Stevens, Alex Kozan performed during second Shrine Game practice
Former Auburn wide receiver Tony Stevens gained attention and left guard Alex Kozan received better feedback during the second day of practice for the East-West Shrine Game. Stevens, who impressed several onlookers with his speed on Monday, received more praise for his physical tools after Tuesday's practice for the annual all-star game held Saturday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pitt panther just took a big dump on Auburn...
|Nov '16
|Jesus
|1
|2016 Auburn football prediction (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Anonymous
|1
|The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|49,309
|Whata s next for Auburna s football team on the... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Top 25 roundup: Henry paces Tide over Badgers (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|1
|Nick Marshall Headlines Undrafted Free Agent Si... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Mariota runs 4.52 40-yard dash at NFL combine (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Roger Badell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC