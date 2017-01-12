Eye on the (Redshirt) Tiger: Marlon Character
The 6-foot-0, 181-pound defensive back made an impression on the practice field redshirting as a true freshman wherever the coaching staff puts him. "The most productive has been Marlon Character," Auburn linebacker Tre' Williams said after one of the team's practices for the Sugar Bowl in December.
