Daily Recap: Redskins D-Line Needs Mesh Well With Strength of the Upcoming Draft; Montravius Adams To The Redskins at 17? - Details of Redskins long-snapper Nick Sundberg's new contract came out this morning . The deal is a 4-year deal worth $4.4 million and $610,000 signing bonus.

