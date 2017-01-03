Cassanova McKinzy signs NFL reserve/future contract

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Cassanova McKinzy warms up before an NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., on Aug. 20, 2016. A player signed to a reserve/future contract can be added to an NFL team's roster when it expands from 53 to 90 players for the offseason on the first day of the NFL's 2017 calendar - March 9. The newly signed players become eligible to participate in offseason workouts, minicamps and OTAs.

