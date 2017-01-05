Can Corey Grant Be a Key Contributor ...

Can Corey Grant Be a Key Contributor to the Jaguars Offense In 2017?

Thursday Jan 5

The Jaguars loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday proved that the team still needs to work on a lot of things, but more importantly it showed that Corey Grant has the talent to be more than just a fourth-string backup. Grant played college football at Auburn.

Chicago, IL

