Auburn's Kamryn Pettway ends season on high note
Auburn fullback Kamryn Pettway runs the ball past Oklahoma safety Ahmad Thomas during the first half of the Sugar Bowl Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at the Superdome in New Orleans, La. Auburn's bruising running back rushed seven times for 24 yards on Auburn's opening drive, which ended in a touchdown as the Tigers took an early lead on Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl.
