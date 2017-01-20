Auburn teammate believes Woody Barrett confident he could be 'greatest quarterback'
When discussing Auburn's 2017 quarterback situation, the majority of the talk this offseason will be on the trio of Sean White, John Franklin III and Jarrett Stidham, with the former Baylor quarterback the odds-on favorite to lead the offense next season. Another player who will be in the mix, though he may not garner as much attention early on, is freshman Woody Barrett, the former four-star dual-threat option who redshirted this past season for Auburn.
